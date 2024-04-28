83°
Storm Station Meteorologist Emma Kate Cowan competes in Dancing for Big Buddy

13 hours 4 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, April 27 2024 Apr 27, 2024 April 27, 2024 10:38 PM April 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Storm Station Meteorologist Emma Kate Cowan was one of the star dancers at Saturday's Dancing for Big Buddy charity competition.

Emma Kate danced to a medley of songs by Britney Spears during her performance.

Big Buddy pairs community leaders and local celebrities with professional dancers to show off their dancing skills. The event packed the LSU PMAC Saturday to raise funds for Big Buddy, a local nonprofit providing resources and support for children in the community. 

