Storm-related school changes for Wednesday, March 17

1 hour 45 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, March 16 2021 Mar 16, 2021 March 16, 2021 9:17 PM March 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ News

Area school districts were updating school schedules and canceling activities and classes after lunch Wednesday because of a threat of severe weather.

Specific adjustments are below: 

West Feliciana schools

  • WFMS will be dismissed at 1:00
  • Bains/BLE will dismiss at 1:10
  • Students will receive instruction through distance learning for the remainder of the day

Zachary schools

  • Zachary High School and Northwestern Middle School will dismiss students at 11:15 a.m.
  • Zachary Elementary School and Copper Mill Elementary School will dismiss at 12:10 p.m.
  • Rollins Place Elementary School will dismiss students at 1:10 p.m.
  • Zachary Early Learning Center and Northwestern Elementary School will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. 

East Baton Rouge Schools

  • The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will begin early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. for middle and high school students and 12:45 p.m. for elementary students. 

