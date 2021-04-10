Storm leaves 1 dead, others hurt in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH - One person was killed after overnight storms in Louisiana.

Government officials believe a tornado caused the deadly destruction in the Palmetto community along Hwy. 359 around 2 Saturday morning.

Seven people were hospitalized because of injuries from the storm.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this storm,” Jessie Bellard, St. Landry Parish president said, KATC reported. “We’re doing everything we can to those families.”

Wind damage was reported in the Baton Rouge area.