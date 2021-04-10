78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Furniture blows across porch, damage reported across BR area after storms

5 hours 10 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, April 10 2021 Apr 10, 2021 April 10, 2021 8:59 AM April 10, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Saturday morning broke with views of damage from overnight storms.

Click here to stream WBRZ News 2 newscasts Saturday.

Over 15,000 people were without power in East Baton Rouge.  A majority of the outages were in the Inniswold area, southeast of the I-10/12 split.  

Airline Highway was closed at Highland Road in both directions after powerlines were blown over the highway.

The most severe weather alert, a tornado watch, for the area expired at 7 Saturday morning.

Hail was reported in Montpelier just after midnight.  Eyewitnesses said it was about the size of a nickel.  

Trees reportedly fell on a houses in Denham Springs, in a neighborhood between River Road and Range.  Similar damage was reported in Central, where the National Weather Service  received a report of trees falling on a structure.

Damaging wind was also reported in Sorrento.  Video from a doorbell camera in St. Amant captured howling winds and furniture being blown across the porch.  Watch the video here.

Trees were also seen on a house in Pointe Coupee and blown over roads, see video here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days