WATCH: Furniture blows across porch, damage reported across BR area after storms

BATON ROUGE - Saturday morning broke with views of damage from overnight storms.

Over 15,000 people were without power in East Baton Rouge. A majority of the outages were in the Inniswold area, southeast of the I-10/12 split.

Airline Highway was closed at Highland Road in both directions after powerlines were blown over the highway.

The most severe weather alert, a tornado watch, for the area expired at 7 Saturday morning.

Hail was reported in Montpelier just after midnight. Eyewitnesses said it was about the size of a nickel.

Trees reportedly fell on a houses in Denham Springs, in a neighborhood between River Road and Range. Similar damage was reported in Central, where the National Weather Service received a report of trees falling on a structure.

Damaging wind was also reported in Sorrento. Video from a doorbell camera in St. Amant captured howling winds and furniture being blown across the porch. Watch the video here.

Trees were also seen on a house in Pointe Coupee and blown over roads, see video here.

