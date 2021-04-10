Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Furniture blows across porch, damage reported across BR area after storms
BATON ROUGE - Saturday morning broke with views of damage from overnight storms.
Click here to stream WBRZ News 2 newscasts Saturday.
Over 15,000 people were without power in East Baton Rouge. A majority of the outages were in the Inniswold area, southeast of the I-10/12 split.
Airline Highway was closed at Highland Road in both directions after powerlines were blown over the highway.
The most severe weather alert, a tornado watch, for the area expired at 7 Saturday morning.
Hail was reported in Montpelier just after midnight. Eyewitnesses said it was about the size of a nickel.
Trees reportedly fell on a houses in Denham Springs, in a neighborhood between River Road and Range. Similar damage was reported in Central, where the National Weather Service received a report of trees falling on a structure.
Damaging wind was also reported in Sorrento. Video from a doorbell camera in St. Amant captured howling winds and furniture being blown across the porch. Watch the video here.
Trees were also seen on a house in Pointe Coupee and blown over roads, see video here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community