Storm evacuee returning home killed in fiery I-10 crash Thursday; truck driver charged

GROSSE TETE - A man who fled southeast Louisiana to escape Hurricane Ida died in a fiery wreck while driving back home on I-10.

The wreck happened Thursday afternoon I-10 East near the West Baton Rouge-Iberville Parish line. Authorities said an 18-wheeler slammed into multiple stopped vehicles on the interstate and burst into flames. Nine vehicles in total were involved.

Authorities confirmed Friday that the man killed was Timothy Achee, 29, of Metairie. Officials said his vehicle also caught fire in the collision. Some of Achee's family members who were also making the return trip in a separate vehicle were hurt as well.

Achee had fled to Texas to escape Hurricane Ida, which pounded Louisiana Aug. 29 and left nearly 1 million people without power.

The truck driver, Jack Duff, III, of Mobile, AL, was charged with negligent homicide, six counts of negligent injury and careless operation.

The crash happened near a choke point where afternoon, in-bound traffic headed into Baton Rouge was at a near stop because of a lengthy traffic jam on the interstate. I-10 East was experiencing a near 13-mile traffic jam Thursday when the crash occurred.