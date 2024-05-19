Storage unit complex along South Harrells Ferry Road damaged in fire Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were battling a blaze at a storage unit complex on South Harrells Ferry Road on Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the Storage Rentals of America building just after 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Nearly two hours later, BRFD called in an additional fire department to help suppress the flames.

Firefighters worked together to get the fire under control by 10 a.m. Two firefighters were treated for dehydration and released Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the fire began around the first-floor entrance before it extended into several of the storage units on both floors. The total loss is believed to be in excess of $200,00, but the firefighters could not assess the exact value of the contents in each storage unit.

No more information was immediately available.