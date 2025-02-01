Stolen gun recovered after high speed chase through Tigerland area

BATON ROUGE – Police say a man was arrested and a stolen gun recovered after a high-speed pursuit ended in the Tigerland area Sunday morning.

LSU Police say 27-year-old Tarzareo Jones was charged with aggravated flight from officers, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, improper display and expired license plate.

According to arrest documents, around 2:38 a.m. LSU Police spotted a car driving on Nicholson Drive without a license plate. Officers tried to make a traffic stop and the car sped up to 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Police say Jones then ran a red light turning onto Bob Petit Blvd before ignoring a stop sign and crashing into a wooded area off Alvin Dark Ave. Jones tried to flee on foot after throwing a handgun into a bushy area by the car. He was tackled by officers and bystander on Jim Taylor Drive.

Police say they recovered a Glock 19 in the bushy area by the vehicle. A 31-round magazine was also found inside the car. Investigators later learned that the gun was stolen in Livingston parish on Nov. 28, 2016.

LSUPD also notes an expired Louisiana temporary license plate was found on the back window of the car. The temporary tag could not be viewed from the roadway due to the car’s dark colored tint, police say.