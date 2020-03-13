Stolen fish truck in New Orleans leads to police chase

NEW ORLEANS- A routine delivery on Iberville Street in the French Quarter turned into a police chase for a New Orleans Fish House worker.

While dropping off oysters, crawfish, and other seafood around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a thief jumped behind the wheel of the delivery truck and led several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase to the lakefront in Metairie.

The New Orleans levee district noticed a female driving the stolen vehicle and after attempting to execute a traffic stop, the woman continued the flee, Joseph Lopinto, Jefferson Parish Sheriff says.

The driver continued down Esplanade

An East Jefferson officer attempted to block off the roadway to stop the woman, but she ran the delivery truck ran into the officer's car.

The woman continued to drive into traffic when the officers fired 2 bullets into the truck in an attempt to stop the thief. The woman was not hit by the bullets, Lopinto says.

The delivery truck chase ended with a crash on West Esplanade Avenue near Causeway Boulevard, where the delivery truck crashed into a citizen's vehicle.

Lopinto says the woman has several warrants for her arrest and she is in custody in Jefferson Parish.

The suspect's name has not been released.