Steve Ensminger, Bill Johnson to retire from on field coaching duties, LSU announces

BATON ROUGE - More changes are coming to the coaching lineup at LSU.

Tuesday, LSU announced Steve Ensminger and defensive line coach Bill Johnson have both announced that they will retire from on field coaching duties and will transition into analyst roles on the Tiger staff.

Monday, it was announced LSU will part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini. Pelini helped coach LSU to its previous national title in 2007 and his return was highly anticipated.

Coach Orgeron has said he will evaluate his entire staff at the end of the season.

Monday, The Advocate reported other coaches expected to leave the program in the coming days are safeties coach Bill Busch and passing game coordinator Scott Linehan.

LSU released a statement late Monday about Pelini, writing that the football program and coach "agreed to mutually part ways."

LSU and Pelini agreed to a financial settlement to end Pelini’s employment agreement. As part of the agreement, Pelini will accept a one-time payment.