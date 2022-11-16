Statewide school performance score returns to pre-pandemic level according to new data

Louisiana school performance scores for 2022 were released Wednesday, and according to the Department of Education, levels returned to pre-pandemic levels following a decrease brought on by "unprecedented school disruptions."

“Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful, but we have a long way to go for Louisiana’s children,” said Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley. “We must continue to act with urgency to provide even better outcomes moving forward—that’s the challenge we must meet.”

Several facets of the 2021-22 score improved compared with last year's data, including standardized test results, ACT scores, dropout rates, and expanded interests and opportunity measures.

Thirty Louisiana school systems reportedly equaled or improved their performance compared to 2019.

School performance scores can be found on the Department of Education's website here.