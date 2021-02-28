State wrestling tournament gives downtown BR a boost in business

BATON ROUGE - A big wrestling tournament is giving a much needed boost in business to stores in downtown Baton Rouge.

Freddie Taylor is the owner and operator of Poor Boy Lloyd's located in the downtown area. His business, like many others, has been suffering during the pandemic.

"Business was good then the first week of March, it dropped down to 25%", Taylor said.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association held its State Wrestling Championship this weekend at the Cane's River Center.

"Teams that have entered this tournament come from all over the state of Louisiana," Adam McDowell said.

McDowell who organized the wrestling championships says with COVID restrictions, they were able to sell 1800 tickets even though the River Center can hold more than 7,000 individuals.

Some schools also didn't participate in the tournament because of the virus.

Even though the championship brought in a lot of business this weekend, Taylor says it's going to take a lot more than that to get his restaurant back to normal.

"What's going to take? No telling right now. Times have really turned around" Taylor said.

The tournament was spread out over 2-days, to help keep the capacity at COVID required levels.