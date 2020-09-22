State trooper at center of investigation into Black man's death dies Tuesday from injuries in crash

SHREVEPORT - State Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, who was served intent to terminate papers by Louisiana State Police Sunday, has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash. Hollingsworth's crash occurred hours after he was served the papers.



Ouachita Parish Coroner Chief Investigator Warren Lee said Hollingsworth died at 6:41 am at a Shreveport hospital. He is currently being transported from Shreveport to Ouachita Parish where an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.



The WBRZ Investigative Unit along with multiple other media outlets reported that Hollingsworth is one of several state troopers named in a federal lawsuit tied to Ronald Greene's death in May of 2019. Hollingsworth was placed on leave on Sept. 9, 2020-- the same day the WBRZ Investigative Unit submitted public records requests involving the Greene case.

Hollingsworth was served intent to terminate papers Sunday, an unusual circumstance, according to Louisiana State Police sources.



State Police have been tight-lipped on the case.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.