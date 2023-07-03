Latest Weather Blog
State trooper, 2 officers shot during standoff in Avoyelles Parish; suspect in custody
MOREAUVILLE – A suspect is in custody after a trooper with the Louisiana State Police and two officers were shot during a standoff in Avoyelles Parish Thursday afternoon.
The trooper has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Sources say the trooper was shot in the shoulder.
According to Sheriff Douglas Anderson, the trooper and a local police officer approached the window of a home, to negotiate with a man barricaded inside, when the suspect aimed a shot gun at the officers and pulled the trigger.
The second officer, who was shot in the lip, is being treated at the scene. The injuries of the third officer are not known at this time.
Sources say of the injured officers, one is from Marksville Police Departmnet, another is from the Simmesport Police Department. The third is a Louisiana State Police officer.
Sheriff Anderson tells News 2, the standoff started after a car chase earlier Thursday afternoon that started near the town of Hessmer.
According to the sheriff’s office, Brandon Arthur Carpenter was identified as the suspect and taken into custody Thursday night.
