State Sen. Blake Miguez drops out of Senate race, says he is running for District 5 seat in Congress
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Sen. Blake Miguez is now running for the congressional seat currently held by Julia Letlow.
Miguez, who was previously running for U.S. Senate against Sen. Bill Cassidy, said he would be pivoting to run for District 5 Congressman in a post on Facebook on Tuesday. He joins a field of candidates that also includes State Sen. Rick Edmonds and State Rep. Dixon McMakin.
“When I announced my campaign for the U.S. Senate last year, I promised Louisianians I would stand with President Trump and fight for an America First agenda that puts Louisiana families first,” Miguez said in a news release. “I remain committed to that promise, and I’m ready to deliver the kind of representation that will support President Trump and help advance the mission to Make America Great Again.”
Miguez, who represents New Iberia in the State Senate, announced his candidacy for Senate in June 2025.
Earlier this year, Letlow announced her bid for the same senatorial seat following an endorsement by President Donald Trump.
