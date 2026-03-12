53°
LSU student arrested in Miramar Beach after group of spring breakers is evicted from rental home

Thursday, March 12 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — A group of LSU students on spring break was evicted from a Miramar Beach rental home, with one of the group arrested after allegedly throwing glass bottles from the balcony of the home early Wednesday morning. 

Walton County deputies say that, just before 3 a.m., a security guard was called following reports that someone was throwing glass bottles from a balcony. One of the bottles nearly hit the guard as he was making his rounds, deputies noted. 

Deputies arrived and immediately found broken glass and empty alcoholic beverages in the roadway. 

Aidan Baker, a 19-year-old LSU student from Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday on breach-of-the-peace charges following the incident. Baker later admitted to throwing the bottles from the balcony.

"Taking one for his Tiger team," deputies said in a news release.

Walton County deputies said that no one in the home was of legal drinking age, with the adult who rented the home being the mother of one of the teens staying at the house.

"Over the past several years, the Walton County Sheriff's Office has been working with property management companies to identify individuals in rentals who turn into problem houses during Spring Break. Whether it be by destroying property, house parties, noise complaints, and so on," deputies added. "The property management companies can then decide to evict. In this case, they did."

Baker was released on a $500 bond the same day as his arrest. 

