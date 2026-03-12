55°
Latest Weather Blog
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car along Prescott Road in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car along Prescott Road.
Officials told WBRZ that the person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after the crash, which happened around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD searching for woman they believe is connected to Airline Highway shooting
-
Proposed law would send decision to raise Louisiana's minimum wage to $10.25...
-
EBR Schools investigating fight, bullying at Woodlawn Middle School
-
Man wanted for shooting Memphis police officer may have fled to Louisiana
-
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Flairing of the Green returns...
Sports Video
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State