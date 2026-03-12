Latest Weather Blog
Secretary of State: Trio of bills considered during 2026 session will strengthen election security
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry says three bills being considered during the 2026 state legislative session will strengthen the state's election security.
Landry said Wednesday that the bills — HB691, HB547 and SB319 — tighten voter identity rules, prohibit photos or recordings of voter registration information and require Louisiana to compare voter rolls with a federal database that verifies citizenship status. All three bills are sponsored by Republican legislators.
"So if someone's identified on the SAVE data, we investigate each and every one that's flagged. We give them an opportunity to come and prove that they're a citizen," Landry said. "So if they are a naturalized citizen, they have 21 days to prove that they are a naturalized citizen. They would remain on the rolls in that case."
Landry said Louisiana ranks fourth in election integrity.
