2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Flairing of the Green returns with WBRZ's Mia Monet as grand marshal

BATON ROUGE — Flairing of the Green started eight years ago with a group of old college friends.

Now, it's one of the most anticipated floats on the Wearin' of the Green parade. Dressed in their best to imitate the famous wrestler Ric Flair. This year, they've stepped things up a notch: they're hosting a Nature Ball in honor of The Nature Boy himself.

"In true Ric Flair fashion, we wanted to bring the party to us. So, after we park the float on the parade route, we're setting up a wrestling ring, we're doing a Rick Flair impersonation. There's going to be prizes, and it's going to be fun. Come find us on the parade route," Katie Boudreaux, a Flairing of the Green krewe member, said.

The Nature Ball starts bright and early when they arrive on the route at 8 a.m. They are inviting everyone ot come party with them before the parade starts. Don't worry, they won't be hard to find near the corner of Hundred Oaks and South Acadian Thruway.

"It's a wrestling ring, we're going to do Ric Flair impersonations, so brush up on your Ric Flair skills and come show us what you got," Boudreaux said.

And when the parade starts, make sure you catch their signature throws, including kuzees, frisbees, hats and bumper stickers. They are also adding a new thing this year: a grand marshal.

The announcement came as a surprise, even to the grand marshal herself, WBRZ's own Mia Monet! The krewe even presented the 2une In reporter and anchor with her very own personalized championship belt!