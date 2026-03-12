Latest Weather Blog
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Flairing of the Green returns with WBRZ's Mia Monet as grand marshal
BATON ROUGE — Flairing of the Green started eight years ago with a group of old college friends.
Now, it's one of the most anticipated floats on the Wearin' of the Green parade. Dressed in their best to imitate the famous wrestler Ric Flair. This year, they've stepped things up a notch: they're hosting a Nature Ball in honor of The Nature Boy himself.
"In true Ric Flair fashion, we wanted to bring the party to us. So, after we park the float on the parade route, we're setting up a wrestling ring, we're doing a Rick Flair impersonation. There's going to be prizes, and it's going to be fun. Come find us on the parade route," Katie Boudreaux, a Flairing of the Green krewe member, said.
The Nature Ball starts bright and early when they arrive on the route at 8 a.m. They are inviting everyone ot come party with them before the parade starts. Don't worry, they won't be hard to find near the corner of Hundred Oaks and South Acadian Thruway.
"It's a wrestling ring, we're going to do Ric Flair impersonations, so brush up on your Ric Flair skills and come show us what you got," Boudreaux said.
And when the parade starts, make sure you catch their signature throws, including kuzees, frisbees, hats and bumper stickers. They are also adding a new thing this year: a grand marshal.
Trending News
The announcement came as a surprise, even to the grand marshal herself, WBRZ's own Mia Monet! The krewe even presented the 2une In reporter and anchor with her very own personalized championship belt!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD searching for woman they believe is connected to Airline Highway shooting
-
Proposed law would send decision to raise Louisiana's minimum wage to $10.25...
-
EBR Schools investigating fight, bullying at Woodlawn Middle School
-
Man wanted for shooting Memphis police officer may have fled to Louisiana
-
2 Your Town Wearin' of the Green: Flairing of the Green returns...
Sports Video
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...
-
Demario Davis signs with Jets, Saints sign Etienne
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State