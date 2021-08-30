80°
State reports 2nd storm-related death: man died after driving into New Orleans floodwater
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana reported its second death Monday tied to Hurricane Ida.
The Louisiana Department of Health said a man died after his vehicle drove into floodwater near I-10 in New Orleans. No other details on the victim were immediately available.
LDH sadly confirms the death of a male who drowned after his vehicle attempted to go through floodwater near I-10 and West End Blvd. in New Orleans. His age is unknown at this time pending ID of the victim.— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) August 30, 2021
It's the second confirmed death linked to the storm. A man died in Ascension Sunday night after a tree fell onto his home.
