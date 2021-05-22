State police working accident at I-10 Grosse Tete exit

GROSSE TETE – State Police are working a traffic accident on I-10 west by the Grosse Tete exit near the Atchafalaya River Basin Bridge Sunday afternoon.

Around 5:28 p.m., the left of lane of I-10 West was blocked due to an accident. Traffic passed through the right lane but traffic congestion began to form.

About 10 minutes later, the incident was cleared and all lanes were reopened but congestion had reached eight miles in length.

The Department of Transportation advised drivers to use US 190 West as an alternate route.

Louisisana State Police have not released any more information about the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available.