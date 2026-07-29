State Police warn residents against fake LSP solicitation phone calls

BATON ROUGE- After several recent complaints, troopers from the Louisiana State Police want to make the public aware of a current phone scam.

Authorities say scammers are fraudulently using the authority of Louisiana State Police Troop A in an effort to obtain money from victims.

According to several citizens complaints, the impersonators contact the phones of potential victims by using a call that gives the appearance of originating from a phone number at Troop A. The complaints have stated that the caller is pretending to be law enforcement, and attempts to get them to give personal information over the phone.

State Police want to stress that citizens should never give unsolicited callers any personal information, adding that LSP would never ask for any type of payment or monetary donation over the phone.

Troopers are urging citizens who received suspected fraudulent calls to contact the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation at 225-925-3703 or the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center at 225-925-4192.