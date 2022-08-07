Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Two drivers killed Saturday night in separate crashes on same Tangipahoa Parish highway
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two drivers were killed Saturday night in separate single-vehicle crashes on the same highway in Tangipahoa Parish.
State Police said the first crash happened shortly after 11:10 p.m. Saturday on LA 1054 near North River Road in Kentwood. It claimed the life of 33-year-old Jeremiah Sims of Hammond.
Troopers said Sims was traveling west on the highway in a pickup truck when he ran off the road to the right and crashed into a tree.
Sims was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he died at the scene.
Troopers said the second crash happened around 20 minutes later — shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on LA 1054 near Clement Road in Independence. It claimed the life of 22-year-old Tristan Pennington of Loranger.
According to State Police, Pennington was driving his car south on the highway when he drove off the road to the right, striking a cement culvert.
Pennington was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.
Trending News
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis as police continue investigating the crashes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death set for Monday...
-
Two children, one of them just 4 years old, hurt in triple...
-
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos...
-
East Baton Rouge schools helping families gather supplies before students head back...
-
Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos...
Sports Video
-
Catholic's Shelton Sampson commits to LSU
-
LSU Tigers hold 1st Fall football practice under Brian Kelly
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...