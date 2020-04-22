82°
State police taking financial hit due to virus; 2020 cadet class postponed indefinitely

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police says its 100th cadet class has been put on hold indefinitely because of the coronavirus.

A news release from LSP says the agency has been "severely impacted" by reductions in revenue and the reallocation of resources brought on by the outbreak, forcing it to make "difficult financial decisions."

Anyone who applied for the cadet class scheduled for summer 2020 is advised that the training academy is not expected to take place as of now.

State police say the budgetary situation is fluid and could ultimately lead to academy classes being made available in the future.

