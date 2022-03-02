State Police seize 24 guns, arrest 44 people during week of Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS - Through the five days State Police assisted New Orleans police officers during Mardi Gras, troopers seized 24 illegally possessed guns and arrested 44 people.

Troopers also answered 167 calls for service and completed over 1,000 public assists.

The New Orleans Police Department has not released specific numbers about crime through the week.