74°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police seize 24 guns, arrest 44 people during week of Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS - Through the five days State Police assisted New Orleans police officers during Mardi Gras, troopers seized 24 illegally possessed guns and arrested 44 people.
Troopers also answered 167 calls for service and completed over 1,000 public assists.
Trending News
The New Orleans Police Department has not released specific numbers about crime through the week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mardi Gras returns to New Orleans in a big way
-
Mardi Gras spent locally for residents and out of towners
-
'Top Priority': Biden aims to get gas prices, other costs under control...
-
Scarce supply of oil-based paint spiking cost of home renovations
-
Stink isn't gone after all, residents sick over smell