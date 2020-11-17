68°
State police search for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Bogalusa
WASHINGTON PARISH - Louisiana State Police has issued a Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Bogalusa Police Department for a missing 14-year-old.
The agency says Gracie Talley was last seen around 6 p.m. near her home in the Pleasant Hill area of Bogalusa.
She is a Hispanic female with long, dark brown hair, standing 5'3" tall, and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Talley was last seen wearing a grey colored Columbia jacket.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gracie Talley should contact the Bogalusa Police Department at 985-732-3611.
