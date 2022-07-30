State Police: Prison employee arrested after sending explicit photos to juvenile on social media

AVOYELLES PARISH - An employee from the Louisiana Department of Corrections was arrested Friday after police discovered he was sharing explicit photos with a minor on social media.

State Police said 20-year-old Tracey Naquin, who worked as a corrections master sergeant at Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, was arrested after soliciting a juvenile on social media. Troopers say Naquin was off-duty while communicating with the victim.

Naquin was employed by the Louisiana Department of Corrections in April 2021, according to police. He resigned his position at the prison following his arrest.

Naquin was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail and faces charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.