59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: Prairieville woman killed in Ascension Parish crash

2 hours 56 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, November 30 2021 Nov 30, 2021 November 30, 2021 6:51 AM November 30, 2021 in News
Source: Louisiana State Police
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Police say 85-year-old Donna Patterson of Prairieville lost her life in a Monday night crash in Ascension Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, it was shortly before 8 p.m. when the Hyundai that Patterson was a passenger in was headed north on Joe Sevario Road. 

Police say, for reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Hyundai did not yield at a stop sign and instead, pulled into the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 42 in front of a 2002 Ford pick-up truck.

The two vehicles collided and, despite wearing a seatbelt, Patterson sustained fatal injuries.

The Hyundai's driver and the driver of the Ford were also wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries.

Police say that as part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days