State Police: Prairieville woman killed in Ascension Parish crash

PRAIRIEVILLE - Police say 85-year-old Donna Patterson of Prairieville lost her life in a Monday night crash in Ascension Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, it was shortly before 8 p.m. when the Hyundai that Patterson was a passenger in was headed north on Joe Sevario Road.

Police say, for reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Hyundai did not yield at a stop sign and instead, pulled into the eastbound lane of LA Hwy 42 in front of a 2002 Ford pick-up truck.

The two vehicles collided and, despite wearing a seatbelt, Patterson sustained fatal injuries.

The Hyundai's driver and the driver of the Ford were also wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries.

Police say that as part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.