59°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police part of investigation into fake cop pulling over La. women
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - Officials are investigating reports of an individual impersonating a cop who tried to pull over a driver near the state line.
The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office met with other agencies to discuss the incident which happened Sept. 20 as a woman was heading north on Highway 19. She said the person pulled her over just across the Louisiana-Mississippi state line, but she left when she felt something was wrong.
The phony officer reportedly drove a black Dodge Charger with dark-tinted windows.
Officials have not released further information about the incident.
A similar incident was reported in St. Charles, but it's unclear if there is any connection between the two.
Trending News
State Police joined the case Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police: River Rd. drive-by that killed child was a targeted attack
-
No progress made in narrowing down potential new bridge locations
-
Police: River Rd. drive-by that killed child was a targeted attack
-
State lawmaker calls out state police for 'accountability problem'
-
State agency responds to lawsuit plans for child sex abuse case