State Police: Man killed after pickup truck crashed into his tractor, ejecting him

VERMILION PARISH - A man was killed Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck rear-ended the tractor he was operating, causing it to flip over and eject him.

State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday on US 167 at LA 696 in Vermilion Parish. It claimed the life of 64-year-old Alvin J. Minnick.

Troopers said Minnick was traveling north on US 167 on a John Deere farm tractor. For reasons still under investigation, a pickup truck traveling in the same lane suddenly rear-ended the tractor. The tractor overturned on impact, ejecting Minnick.

Minnick was not restrained at the time of the crash. He died at the scene, according to police. The driver of the pickup truck, 48-year-old Olan Mouton, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. No one has been charged in the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.