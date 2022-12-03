65°
Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Man killed after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - A man was killed Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck slammed into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish.
State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on LA 442 near River Ridge Drive in Independence. It claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo.
Troopers said Bonomo was driving westbound on the highway when his pickup truck veered off the roadway, crashing into a ditch and hitting a tree.
Trending News
Bonomo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he died at the scene. Police said a toxicology sample was taken as part of an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Burglars crashed U-Haul truck into grocery store and broke water line, stole...
-
WATCH: Burglar backs U-Haul truck into Baton Rouge grocery store, crashing into...
-
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in...
-
St. James residents busy building bonfires for Christmas Eve celebration
-
Dip in road repaired after call from 2 On Your Side; permanent...