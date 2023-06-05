80°
State police issue Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old

By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with a medical condition last seen Sunday evening.

Troopers say Alan Flattmann, 76, was last seen by his family at 9 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he drove away from his home on Heather Hollow Drive in Covington in a silver Toyota Sienna with a Louisiana license plate. 

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office found Flattmann's vehicle Monday morning on LA Tung Road but did not find him. 

Flattmann is 6'0" and approximately 170 pounds. His family confirmed he has a medical condition that may impair his judgment. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the STPSO at (985) 898-2338. 

