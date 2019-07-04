94°
Latest Weather Blog
State police investigating fatal crash that killed teen on LA Hwy 151
WEST MONROE- Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed a teen on LA Hwy 151 just north of LA Hwy 546.
The incident happened at 11:40 p.m. Friday taking the life of 18-year-old Nathan Snyder.
Police say the crash happened as 18-year-old Casey Holifield was driving north on LA Hwy 151 in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road before rolling over several times. Snyder, a passenger in the car was then ejected.
Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene and Holifield was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis. State police are still investigating, and charges are pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Get ready for 50th Fireworks on the Mississippi
-
Kenilworth Independence Day Parade rolls in red, white, and blue
-
Some changes made to WBRZ's annual firework show
-
Video captures bear roaming Port Allen neighborhood
-
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul talks about recent rash of violence...