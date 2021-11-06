62°
State Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian in West Baton Rouge

By: WBRZ Staff

LOBDELL - State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 east of LA Hwy 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.  The crash claimed the life of an unidentified pedestrian.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the pedestrian was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10. While in the roadway, the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact State Police.

