State police head addresses investigation into cadets' training-related injuries

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has launched an internal investigation after multiple cadets were injured during tactical training last week.

A state police spokesperson confirmed Monday afternoon that the agency has temporarily halted tactics training while the incident is investigated further. While LSP admits minor injuries are not uncommon during that portion of training, it says the injuries this time around were enough to "raise concern."

On Tuesday State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves told reporters that the training had gone "outside the normal parameters" but gave few other details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Reeves said he had met with the injured cadets and apologized for what happened.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

You can read the full statement from Louisiana State Police below:

“The Louisiana State Police has initiated an administrative investigation with regards to physical injuries sustained by several State Police cadets during last week’s defensive tactics (DT) training. DT is a highly physical training bloc consisting of handcuffing, use of the expandable baton, pressure points, physical strikes, blocking and grappling techniques. Although injuries are not uncommon during this training phase, the injuries reported last week were enough to raise our concern. This prompted an immediate review by the senior command staff. Based on information learned during the initial review, defensive tactics training has been temporarily suspended and Internal Affairs has been tasked with conducting an investigation. In the interim, Cadet Class 99 will continue with other training activities.”