State police clear sheriff accused of using state prisoner for yard work

PORT ALLEN - State police say West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes won't be charged over allegations he had a state prisoner perform work on his private property.

The Advocate reports Louisiana State Police found no probable cause with which to charge Cazes of a crime. LSP confirmed last week it was investigating claims Cazes had the inmate perform yard work at his Port Allen home.

That inmate, identified as Elmer Castillo, was serving time for sexual battery.

Castillo, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 2014, was being housed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail at the time. He's since been moved to the Dixon Correctional Center in Jackson.

State police told WBRZ Friday it stands by the investigation, adding that the district attorney would support the findings.