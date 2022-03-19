Latest Weather Blog
State Police: Bicyclist, 76, killed during hit-and-run in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist late last month.
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Joor Road and Greenwell Street around 11 p.m. on Feb. 23, 2022.
According to crash investigators, Donald Schultz, 76, was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Joor Road on his bicycle when an oncoming vehicle hit him.
Schultz sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.
The vehicle that struck Schultz is suspected to be a 2003-2014 Chevrolet truck, Tahoe, or Suburban, police say. After hitting the bicyclist, the passenger side mirror was knocked off the vehicle.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the crash should contact Louisiana State Police at 225-754-8500.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local restaurants join in on Wearin' of the Green festivities after years...
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
Paradegoers are putting final touches on prep for Wearin' of the Green
-
EBR City-Parish taking 'proactive' approach to parade day litter
-
Man reunited with dog after 'fiery crash' separated them
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball losses to ISU in NCAA tournament
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey previewing NCAA Tournament play
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...
-
Baton Rouge area schools go 3-for-3 in State basketball title games
-
LSU students divided on university's split with controversial head coach Will Wade