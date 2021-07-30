State Police: Baton Rouge man killed in Hooper Road crash

BATON ROUGE - A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed in a Thursday night wreck on Hooper Road.

Louisiana State Police identified Brandon Chews as the driver who lost his life.

Police say it was around 9 p.m. when Chews and a passenger were in a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro and exited a driveway before attempting to make their way onto Hooper Road.

But as Chews tried to get into the eastbound lanes of traffic, his vehicle collided with a 2019 GMC Sierra.

Police say Chews was not wearing a seatbelt when the tragic crash took place and sustained serious injuries. His passenger, also not wearing a seatbelt according to police, suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the GMC Sierra had their seatbelt on and was left with minor injuries after the collision.

Chews and his passenger were rushed to a local hospital, which is where Chews eventually passed away.

Police say the deadly wreck remains under investigation.