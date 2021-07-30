90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police: Baton Rouge man killed in Hooper Road crash

2 hours 46 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, July 30 2021 Jul 30, 2021 July 30, 2021 8:41 AM July 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed in a Thursday night wreck on Hooper Road.

Louisiana State Police identified Brandon Chews as the driver who lost his life.

Police say it was around 9 p.m. when Chews and a passenger were in a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro and exited a driveway before attempting to make their way onto Hooper Road.

But as Chews tried to get into the eastbound lanes of traffic, his vehicle collided with a 2019 GMC Sierra.

Police say Chews was not wearing a seatbelt when the tragic crash took place and sustained serious injuries.  His passenger, also not wearing a seatbelt according to police, suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the GMC Sierra had their seatbelt on and was left with minor injuries after the collision.

Chews and his passenger were rushed to a local hospital, which is where Chews eventually passed away.

Trending News

Police say the deadly wreck remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days