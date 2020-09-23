Latest Weather Blog
State police arrest fourth man in child sex trafficking investigation
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police say they've arrested a fourth person in the abuse case of a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, drugged and beaten.
On Monday, police arrested 33-year-old David Perry and charged him with second-degree rape, trafficking a juvenile for sexual purposes and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Thursday, authorities arrested in connection to a sex trafficking case that has been under investigation for weeks.
Since December 20th, state police have also arrested 36-year-old Kentrail Foster, 26-year-old Elbert Riascos and 24-year-old Jovan Martin. Police believe the men had been trafficking the young girl for prostitution.
Officers were able to locate the victim and rescue her in late December.
Foster was booked into the Orleans Justice Center for Trafficking of a Child for Sexual Purposes and Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.
Riascos and Martin were arrested in New Orleans and booked at the Orleans Justice Center on child sex trafficking charges. Riasco was additionally booked for first-degree rape, production, and possession of child pornography, distribution of cocaine and resisting arrest.
