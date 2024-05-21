State Police arrest EBR, St. James residents for theft, connection to disruptive 'bike culture' in NOLA

BATON ROUGE — Three people are in custody in St. James Parish for the reckless operation of stolen ATVs and dirt bikes on New Orleans-area highways and local roads, State Police said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The investigation, which began following incidents that took place in May 2023, culminated in the three arrests and the seizure of stolen property on Monday, State Police announced with Attorney General Liz Murrill and Gov. Jeff Landry.

The raids on the three suspects' residences yielded four stolen dirt bikes and a stolen ATV, along with guns, drugs and a pickup truck, State Police Troop NOLA Command Inspector Donovan Archote added.

The three suspects that were arrested travelled into New Orleans from St. Bernard, St. James and East Baton Rouge parishes to film and post videos titled of them driving upwards of 50 mph over posted speed limits on roads across New Orleans, Archote said.

"This case really illustrates that this criminal activity crosses parish boundaries," Murrill said.

State Police did not point to gang activity as a cause, instead gesturing to a broader "bike culture" as the culprit for the street takeovers and disturbances. The YouTube videos Troop NOLA reviewed included titles like "SUNDAY FUNDAY IN NEW ORLEANS #BIKELIFE," Archote said.

Murrill and Landry also emphasized their offices' commitment to enforcing public safety across the state, specifically in major metro areas like New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

"What we're doing today is really part and partial of a bigger plan, a bigger commitment to making the streets in Louisiana, irrespective of where you live, safe," Landry said.

State Police worked with local law enforcement offices in New Orleans, as well as the parishes where the searches and arrests were made. The still-ongoing investigation is expected to yield more arrests, State Police said.