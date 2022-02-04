State Police aid in arrests of two men for separate crimes of child exploitation

In less than two months two men have been arrested in Louisiana for crimes of child exploitation.

In October of 2021 complaints surfaced about 21-year-old Jordan Knight having sexual conversations with a young girl in Livingston Parish. Further investigation shows he also participated in sexual activities with the same girl and tried to turn it into pornography.

Knight was arrested in Florida on Jan. 7 by FBI agents and extradited to Livingston Parish less than a month later. He has been booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, attempted pornography involving juveniles, and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

In Baton Rouge, officials arrested 35-year-old Jacques Folse on Feb. 2 for child exploitation through social media. The investigation began on Jan. 2 when investigators went undercover as the parent of an 11-year-old girl. According to reports from Lousiana State Police, Folse contacted the "parent" and made arrangements to meet the child for sex.

Folse has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Both of these cases remain under investigation.