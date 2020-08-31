State Police: 40-year-old Abbeville man killed in Iberia Parish crash

IBERIA PARISH - According to Louisiana State Police, a tragic crash in Iberia Parish took the life of a 40-year-old man from Abbeville.

Police say the crash happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday August 30 and resulted in Chad James Maturin's death.

A preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Maturin was a passenger in a Hyundai Sonata headed east that pulled onto the outside shoulder of US 90, near North College Road in Iberia Parish.

The car came to a stop after turning and came to a stop and for reasons that are currently unknown Maturin exited the vehicle and stood in the center of the outside eastbound lane of US 90. Police say he was struck by a BMW that was headed eastbound.

Maturin was pronounced deceased at scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the BMW was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Police say standard toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.