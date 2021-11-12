74°
State Police: 23-year-old man killed in St. Landry Parish crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH - A 23-year-old Port Barre man was killed in a St. Landry Parish wreck on LA Highway 742 Thursday night.
According to Louisiana State Police, Jonathon Paul Whaley lost his life in the single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 742 near Odom Avenue.
The deadly incident occurred when the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado failed to negotiate a curve, went off-road, and crashed into a tree.
Whaley was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.
State Police say the tragic crash remains under investigation.
