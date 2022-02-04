State plans to reduce I-10 to two lanes in Baton Rouge for a year

BATON ROUGE - I-10 will be reduced to just two lanes through part of Baton Rouge for about a year as part of a long-running, multi-million-dollar expansion project, according to state transportation officials.

The Department of Transportation announced Friday that the I-10 widening project was expanding to include the Acadian Thruway interchange. The plan will ultimately grow I-10 to four lanes in either direction between the Mississippi River Bridge and the Acadian Thruway.

According to the department, work is scheduled to begin in 2023, with major lane closures starting in 2024 to accommodate construction. Those temporary closures will include reducing that stretch of I-10 to two lanes in either direction for one year, DOTD said in a statement.

"DOTD is working to mitigate the traffic issues resulting from the two-lane phasing by implementing traffic mitigation projects on surface streets, such as restriping and signal modifications and active signal management in the surrounding areas," the department's statement read in part. "DOTD will also be working with area industry, state agencies and other businesses [NO2] to determine a plan that will alleviate high traffic volumes during peak hours such as flexible work schedules, rerouting traffic and expanding Motorist Assistance Patrol coverage."

Construction on the project is now expected to last four years.

The department will host two open house events this month to field public comments:

Tuesday, Feb. 8

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Crowne Plaza Hotel Ballroom

4728 Constitution Ave.

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

RSVP here.

Thursday, Feb. 17

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Leo S. Butler Community Center

950 E. Washington St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

RSVP here.