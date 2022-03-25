Latest Weather Blog
State offices closed due to inclement weather
BATON ROUGE - State offices in the WBRZ viewing area have announced closure due to severe weather Friday morning.
"Due to extreme weather, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices are closed in the following parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Lafayette, Livingston, St. Helena, St. James, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington," read a release from the Office of the Commissioner.
State offices closed-Ascension, EBR, E Feliciana, Lafayette, Livingston, St Helena, St James, St Martin, St Tammany, Tangipahoa & Washington— Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 12, 2016
However, according to Kyle B. Gautreau, Chief of Staff of the Parish of Ascension, Ascension Parish government is not closed.
Other offices that are closed:
Social Security Adminstration offices
Trending News
19th Judicial District Court
Baton Rouge Juvenile Court
Baton Rouge Family Court
We will have the latest during our severe weather coverage on Channel 2 and WBRZ.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Donaldsonville schools approve $10,000 a year raise for teachers
-
First phase of project to rejuvenate LSU lakes now fully funded
-
Drainage canal eating away at Baton Rouge resident's yard for over a...
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
-
Confidence in CATS leadership fading as selective enforcement of drug policies exposed...
Sports Video
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus