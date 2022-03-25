State offices closed due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE - State offices in the WBRZ viewing area have announced closure due to severe weather Friday morning.

"Due to extreme weather, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices are closed in the following parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Lafayette, Livingston, St. Helena, St. James, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington," read a release from the Office of the Commissioner.

However, according to Kyle B. Gautreau, Chief of Staff of the Parish of Ascension, Ascension Parish government is not closed.

Other offices that are closed:

Social Security Adminstration offices

19th Judicial District Court

Baton Rouge Juvenile Court

Baton Rouge Family Court

