State offering free subscription to Noggin learning service for children stuck at home

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Education announced Tuesday it is teaming up with Nickelodeon to offer three months of its early learning service for free to young children stuck at home because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The department says parents can sign up at the Noggin Cares webpage and get three months of the service for free.

Education officials have also released guidance to help families create a productive list of daily learning activities and learning to help young children keep learning during the stay-at-home order.

The department has also partnered with Louisiana Public Broadcasting to launch an online hub of at-home learning supports for all ages.