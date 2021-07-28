State of Louisiana's Comprehensive Annual Financial Report reveals unaddressed discrepancies

BATON ROUGE - A recent analysis from the office of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor revealed that certain government programs have been slow in addressing issues related to a mismanagement of funds.

The report is part of the State of Louisiana’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, auditors say. It updated previous findings related to the inadequate recovery of Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP) awards and Small Rental Property Program (SRPP) loans, showing that these issues were still unresolved.

According to the report, The Division of Administration, Office of Community Development (OCD), Disaster Recovery Unit identified $38,359 in non-compliant HAP awards for two homeowners through post-award monitoring, while 27,932 non-compliant files totaling $930.6 million identified in previous years were still outstanding.

OCD also identified $34.2 million in SRPP loans for 321 property owners who failed to comply with one or more of their loan agreement requirements and were assigned to loan recovery status, while 916 non-compliant loans identified in previous years totaling $80.2 million remained outstanding.

Auditors also discovered that the Office of Finance and Support Services submitted inaccurate Annual Fiscal Reports for the Division of Administration (DOA) and the Office of Technology Services (OTS) for fiscal year 2020.

In addition to this, DOA did not thoroughly review non-payroll-related Coronavirus Relief Fund reimbursements for the Department of Public Safety and Corrections – Corrections Services.

Auditors go on to say that the Office of Statewide Reporting and Accounting Policy did not have adequate controls over vendor record changes; OTS did not have adequate controls over information technology security and lacked agency-supported data recovery functions; and the Louisiana Federal Property Assistance Agency did not have written policies and procedures in place for the Fixed Price Vehicle program.

Click here to view the full report.