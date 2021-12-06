State legislative committee votes against requiring COVID vaccines for kids in La. schools

BATON ROUGE - A state legislative committee rejected adding COVID-19 vaccines to required immunizations for schools in Louisiana.

The vote came at the end of an emotional day where people against the vaccines spoke before lawmakers.

The House Health and Welfare vote Monday is likely to be overruled by the governor.

The vote was 13 to 2, including all Republican members of the state committee and some Democrats, the Associated Press pointed out. Democratic members Dustin Miller and Robby Carter were the only committee members to vote for the addition of the requirement.

Spokesperson for the Governor's office Christina Stephens released the following statement after the vote:

"As the Governor said on Friday, he supports adding the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the immunization schedule and, barring a recommendation from public health experts, his opinion would not change. Also, as LDH testified today in the hearing, the Department absolutely has the authority to add this vaccine to the immunization schedule, despite the misinformation presented today at the Legislature. This vaccine is safe, it is effective and it is easily accessible across the state. Louisiana has some of the broadest opt-outs for parents who do not want to vaccinate their children, including health, religious and philosophical reasons. None of that will change when this vaccine is added to the immunization schedule."

The committee meeting was filled with people on either side of the debate over requiring coronavirus vaccines for some students.

The vaccine rule would be for students among the ages which have received full licensure and approval from the FDA, which currently is ages 16 and up.

Louisiana law allows parents to easily exempt their child from a vaccine on the Immunization Schedule by simply claiming a medical, religious or personal/philosophical exemption. If COVID-19 is added to the schedule parents will be easily able to exempt their children from this vaccine as well, state health leaders said.