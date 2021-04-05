State lawmakers double down, demand in-person testimony from Coach Ed Orgeron

BATON ROUGE - Legislators who requested that Ed Orgeron testify to a Senate committee this week are demanding the LSU football coach appear in person.

State Senator Regina Barrow, chair of the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, said lawmakers had been allowing written testimony over the past year due to COVID, and the notice sent to Orgeron last week reflected that. However, Barrow told WBRZ that she emailed Orgeron on Monday clarifying that lawmakers always intended for him to appear in-person before the committee.

She said Orgeron has until noon Tuesday to respond.

Barrow said the confusion was caused by an "oversight" and that she was reaching out to other individuals asked to speak, including LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

Barrow tells me it was a clerical oversight that Oregon was given option to provide written testimony and that she always intended his testimony to be in person.



She’s reaching out to others on Thursday’s agenda to do the same. https://t.co/6oxPuk3JLk — Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) April 6, 2021

The clarification from state lawmakers comes amid reports that Orgeron planned to skip the in-person hearing at the Capitol scheduled for April 8 and submit a written response instead.

#LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been asked to appear before a Louisiana Senate committee over the matter. The committee heard from Scott last week.



Orgeron soon plans to send a letter to the committee, sources tell @SINow, and he is not expected to appear before the committee. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 5, 2021

The request for Orgeron to speak came after an emotional testimony from 74-year-old Gloria Scott, who accused former star athlete Derrius Guice of sexually harassing her when she worked security at the Superdome. Scott claimed she spoke directly to Orgeron about punishing Guice, but Orgeron and LSU have denied that conversation ever happened.