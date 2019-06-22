State launches investigation into nursing home cocaine overdose following WBRZ report

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Health has launched an investigation into Jefferson Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed that a resident overdosed on cocaine.



Darold McCray, 42, was found dead in his room in April. McCray's death certificate labeled the death as "natural" despite not having autopsy results.



Once an autopsy was complete, a toxicology report showed McCray died from a cocaine overdose.



Dr. Mark Mouton signed the death certificate and said he did not know an autopsy was being performed at the time he signed it.



Mouton said he was the Medical Director for Jefferson Manor at the time of McCray's death, but left shortly after. Mouton claimed the facility was rife with problems and he no longer wanted to be a part of it.



He claimed residents were getting on Tindr, an online dating app, and having dates come to the nursing home. He also said residents were trading medicine with other patients, and said patients got hit on Jefferson Highway after coming back from a bar.



When asked when those alleged incidents occurred, Mouton said they were too frequent to count.



In 2014, WBRZ reported on a rape that occurred at the facility.



Dave Rambo, the administrator at Jefferson Manor in 2014, said, "I think it's important that we look at these safety and security measures. Visiting hours, changes have been made there, of course the doors. And security guard and security rounds just to name a few."



Todd Ford, the current administrator of the facility issued the following statement:

"The entire staff and community at Jefferson Manor are deeply saddened by Mr. McCray’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones at this time. Resident health and safety is, and will always be, our top priority here at the facility. This incident is in no way indicative of the quality of care provided at Jefferson Manor. We are working closely with law enforcement and health officials to complete a full investigation as soon as possible."

Ford said he is unaware of any of Dr. Mouton's allegations and that the former medical director left on good terms.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit found Jefferson Manor was cited multiple times in recent inspection reports. To read the list of problems, click here.